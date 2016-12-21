New Waco animal shelter pushes adoptions as facility hits capacity
About five months after opening, the newly reconstructed Waco Animal Shelter is remaining at capacity, and Humane Society of Central Texas staff is pushing hard to find permanent homes for adoptable cats and dogs. "Every day, and sometimes twice a day, I and other staff physically go out and literally count the empty kennels, because as animals get adopted out, other adoptable animals are stacking up in the back, waiting for a free kennel," shelter director Delfi Messinger said.
