New nursing facility opens at Central...

New nursing facility opens at Central Texas Marketplace

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A new skilled nursing facility has opened at 2430 Marketplace Drive called The Brazos of Waco, which has 123 beds. The facility operates near the Arbor House assisted and independent living center at 2418 Marketplace Drive and the Men's Wearhouse shop at Central Texas Marketplace, which is bounded by Interstate 35, West Loop 340 and Bagby Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 9 hr Steven Spencer 8,031
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 10 hr CheeseSniff 1,050
Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11) Dec 20 Carol 2
To All You Trump Supporters Dec '16 Lucille Ball Gag ... 5
News Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ... Dec '16 cosmo 6
News City sees increase in millennial population Nov '16 Doesntmatterdoe 2
What is Waco like? (Mar '09) Nov '16 Dutchess 50
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,435 • Total comments across all topics: 278,018,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC