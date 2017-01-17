New nursing facility opens at Central Texas Marketplace
A new skilled nursing facility has opened at 2430 Marketplace Drive called The Brazos of Waco, which has 123 beds. The facility operates near the Arbor House assisted and independent living center at 2418 Marketplace Drive and the Men's Wearhouse shop at Central Texas Marketplace, which is bounded by Interstate 35, West Loop 340 and Bagby Avenue.
