Movie alert: "La La Land" opening Friday
Recent years have turned January into the movie month for Waco film fans with some of the previous year's most-praised or -discussed movies arriving in Waco theaters. Case in point: the musical "La La Land," which finally makes it to town on Friday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|28 min
|Anonymous
|1,003
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Baybeh
|7,953
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec 20
|Carol
|2
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|5
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Dec 14
|cosmo
|6
|City sees increase in millennial population
|Nov '16
|Doesntmatterdoe
|2
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Dutchess
|50
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC