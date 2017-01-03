Mike Copeland: Pizza joints closing on Hewitt Drive; new cake shop,...
Mazzio's Italian Eatery is the latest pizza establishment to bite the dust on Hewitt Drive, reportedly closing on Christmas Eve, according to sources who have seen the quitting-business sign on the door. Its closing follows the demise of Papa Murphy's, a take-home-and-heat pizza place formerly operating at 208 Hewitt Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|Steven Spencer
|7,970
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec 20
|Carol
|2
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|5
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Dec 14
|cosmo
|6
|City sees increase in millennial population
|Nov '16
|Doesntmatterdoe
|2
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Dutchess
|50
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC