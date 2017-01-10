Mexia's Mike Wright receives honors
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Mexia native and Mexia High School graduate Mike Wright was honored last week for 25 years of service to the community of Bryan-College Station, where he has been general manager of that city's KBTX-TV station before also becoming general manager of its sister station, KWTX in Waco. The event to honor Wright was called "The Wright Stuff: A Tribute to Mike Wright.
