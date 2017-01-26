Meetings for the week: Jan. 29-Feb. 4...

Meetings for the week: Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2017

To list your nonprofit support group, send the groups name, purpose and phone number or email address to goingsonwacotrib.com with NONPROFIT in the subject line; use the form at www.wacotrib.com/goingson ; mail in printed or typewritten form for Nonprofit, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; or fax to 757-0302. * Celebrate Recovery, Biblical recovery class for adults, 6 p.m. at Crossroads Fellowship Church, 1861 Church Road in McGregor; 662-3631 or crxroadsonline.org .

