McLennan County ends contract with ja...

McLennan County ends contract with jail food provider, hires Aramark

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

McLennan County ended its contract with the meal service provider for the jails after less than four months due to issues with the menu, schedules and supervision, officials say. The new vendor, Aramark, approved Friday, will begin reviewing processes at the McLennan County Jail on State Highway 6 and the neighboring Jack Harwell Detention Center on Saturday before officially taking over the services on or before Feb. 13, said Mike Dixon, a Waco attorney who represents McLennan County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr FlavorsPharts 1,054
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 7 hr Baybeh 8,045
News Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08) 11 hr BillH 144
To All You Trump Supporters Fri Mike 6
News Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ... Fri Mike 7
Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11) Dec '16 Carol 2
News City sees increase in millennial population Nov '16 Doesntmatterdoe 2
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,310 • Total comments across all topics: 278,126,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC