McLennan County ends contract with jail food provider, hires Aramark
McLennan County ended its contract with the meal service provider for the jails after less than four months due to issues with the menu, schedules and supervision, officials say. The new vendor, Aramark, approved Friday, will begin reviewing processes at the McLennan County Jail on State Highway 6 and the neighboring Jack Harwell Detention Center on Saturday before officially taking over the services on or before Feb. 13, said Mike Dixon, a Waco attorney who represents McLennan County.
