Man charged with aggravated assault in vehicle chase

Waco Tribune-Herald

A Waco man was arrested Tuesday, more than two weeks after police say he forced a Bellmead officer to veer off a Bellmead roadway, failed to yield to officers and caused another crash in Waco, an arrest affidavit states. Rashard Rene Lambert, 23, was arrested after a Bellmead officer was patrolling in the 500 block of Penton Lane on Jan. 7 shortly after 11:15 p.m. The officer spotted a vehicle driving toward him, approximately 30 to 40 feet in from of him, when the vehicle honked its horn and kept on the horn, driving toward the officer, the arrest affidavit states.

