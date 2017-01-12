Man arrested on continuous sexual abu...

Man arrested on continuous sexual abuse of child charge

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A 30-year-old man was arrested Friday, accused of sexually abusing a girl under the age of 14 for about seven months before the girl's mother found questionable messages on her phone, an arrest affidavit states. Reynaldo A. Sanchez-Hernandez, of Waco, was arrested after the child's mother reported the abuse when she found messages on her daughter's phone suggesting an inappropriate relationship with Sanchez-Hernandez, according to the arrest affidavit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 40 min Wang 1,026
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 2 hr Cmon 8,000
Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11) Dec 20 Carol 2
To All You Trump Supporters Dec 14 Lucille Ball Gag ... 5
News Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ... Dec '16 cosmo 6
News City sees increase in millennial population Nov '16 Doesntmatterdoe 2
What is Waco like? (Mar '09) Nov '16 Dutchess 50
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,421 • Total comments across all topics: 277,904,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC