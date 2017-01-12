Man arrested on continuous sexual abuse of child charge

A 30-year-old man was arrested Friday, accused of sexually abusing a girl under the age of 14 for about seven months before the girl's mother found questionable messages on her phone, an arrest affidavit states. Reynaldo A. Sanchez-Hernandez, of Waco, was arrested after the child's mother reported the abuse when she found messages on her daughter's phone suggesting an inappropriate relationship with Sanchez-Hernandez, according to the arrest affidavit.

