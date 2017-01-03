Man arrested, accused in stabbing after dice game
A 48-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning on an aggravated assault charge, accused of stabbing another man in the leg outside of an apartment complex last month, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
