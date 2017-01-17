Leopold and His Fiction plan return to downtown Waco

Austin rock/rhythm-and-blues band Leopold and His Fiction plan to take a deep breath before Friday's 9 p.m. show at Waco's Truelove Bar. It's not that Waco is intimidating - they've played here enough over the years to consider themselves among friends - but what follows is a string of 42 shows, including a European trip, and the release Jan. 27 of a new album, "Darling Destroyer."

