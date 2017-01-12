Last Lake Waco triple murder defendant dies in prison
Anthony Melendez talks about the Lake Waco murders during an interview from prison in 2013. The last of the four defendants in the Lake Waco murder case to survive, Melendez died Friday in a prison hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|40 min
|I lived to tell t...
|8,006
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|18 hr
|Observer
|1,027
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec 20
|Carol
|2
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Dec '16
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|5
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Dec '16
|cosmo
|6
|City sees increase in millennial population
|Nov '16
|Doesntmatterdoe
|2
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Dutchess
|50
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC