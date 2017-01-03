KWTX-TV founder "Buddy" Bostick remembered as innovator
TV founder and Waco businessman M.N. "Buddy" Bostick, seen in this 2012 photo, died Wednesday at 98 years old. KWTX-TV founder and Waco businessman M.N. "Buddy" Bostick, seen in this 2012 photo, died Wednesday at 98 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Tue
|Baybeh
|7,946
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec 20
|Carol
|2
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|5
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Dec 14
|cosmo
|6
|City sees increase in millennial population
|Nov '16
|Doesntmatterdoe
|2
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Dutchess
|50
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Nov '16
|SUZY Q
|41
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC