Jammin' in the new year - big concerts hit Waco this weekend
The new year opens with a hefty dose of song with four concerts this weekend - three on Friday - from regional and nationally known performers. Here's a quick overview of what's ahead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Analyst
|1,017
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|22 hr
|Appalled
|7,990
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec 20
|Carol
|2
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|5
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Dec 14
|cosmo
|6
|City sees increase in millennial population
|Nov '16
|Doesntmatterdoe
|2
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Dutchess
|50
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC