Holt takes over as Waco police chief ...

Holt takes over as Waco police chief Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Not long after Ryan Holt became a Waco police officer some 21 years ago, he began to command attention, first as a forceful advocate for police raises, then as a technology whiz and a spokesman for the department. Now he's about to command the Waco Police Department itself, and he hopes to move it into a new era with lessons he's learned about developing strategy and building relationships.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 3 hr Steven Spencer 7,961
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 13 hr Bubba Gump 1,010
Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11) Dec 20 Carol 2
To All You Trump Supporters Dec 14 Lucille Ball Gag ... 5
News Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ... Dec 14 cosmo 6
News City sees increase in millennial population Nov '16 Doesntmatterdoe 2
What is Waco like? (Mar '09) Nov '16 Dutchess 50
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,645 • Total comments across all topics: 277,706,302

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC