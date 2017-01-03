Holt takes over as Waco police chief Sunday
Not long after Ryan Holt became a Waco police officer some 21 years ago, he began to command attention, first as a forceful advocate for police raises, then as a technology whiz and a spokesman for the department. Now he's about to command the Waco Police Department itself, and he hopes to move it into a new era with lessons he's learned about developing strategy and building relationships.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|Steven Spencer
|7,961
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec 20
|Carol
|2
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|5
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Dec 14
|cosmo
|6
|City sees increase in millennial population
|Nov '16
|Doesntmatterdoe
|2
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Dutchess
|50
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC