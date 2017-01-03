Hewitt police arrest 3, seize 245 grams of meth
Two men and a woman were arrested in a Hewitt hotel room Wednesday morning after police found about 245 grams of methamphetamine in the room that was supposed to be unoccupied, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said. At about 8:45 a.m., police were called to the Ramada Inn, 778 Sun Valley Blvd., after a cleaning crew heard a person coughing in a room that was supposed to be vacant.
