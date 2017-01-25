H-E-B, Caritas of Waco to distribute produce to more than 500 families
For many families, buying fresh produce at the grocery store is an easy task. But for families who can't afford to, it's not that easy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Baybeh
|8,094
|World Mandate 2017 tickets
|7 hr
|whitneypersson4
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|TemperaturePharts
|1,064
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Jan 22
|Inquisitor
|13
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|Jan 21
|BillH
|144
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Jan 20
|Mike
|6
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec '16
|Carol
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC