Frigid Waco temperatures bring little damage, disruption
Apparently, the frigid temperatures of the past few days spared Waco-area people and property from much discomfort or damage. City of Waco spokesman Larry Holze said Sunday that city workers had reported a few waterlines broken, but the damage was minor enough that they were waiting for any new reports so they could organize work crews more efficiently.
