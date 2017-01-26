Flames light up Waco home sending one to the hospital Read Story Katie Grovatt
Waco firefighters received a call to the 5500 block of Tennyson Drive just before 5 a.m. Crews arrived to heavy smoke coming out of the home. Upon arrival firefighters say one person was outside the home attempting to break the window to save the other two residents inside.
