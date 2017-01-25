'Fixer Upper' Chip Gaines is Getting His Own Store in Waco
There's officially nothing Chip Gaines can't do. This time the Fixer Upper goofball is getting after it in a whole new way, and taking a swing at retail! The Dallas Morning News reports that Chip is getting his very own storefront in Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco, Texas.
