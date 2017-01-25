'Fixer Upper' Chip Gaines is Getting ...

'Fixer Upper' Chip Gaines is Getting His Own Store in Waco

There's officially nothing Chip Gaines can't do. This time the Fixer Upper goofball is getting after it in a whole new way, and taking a swing at retail! The Dallas Morning News reports that Chip is getting his very own storefront in Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco, Texas.

