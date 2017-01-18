First-Ever Online Data Tool Allows City Leaders to Examine Health of...
Yet city leaders seeking to make health improvements have lacked a standardized tool to understand and benchmark their city's standing on actionable and widely accepted indicators of health and health risk, because most health data in the U.S. is simply unavailable at the city level. of Public Service, and the National Resource Network, with support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, are launching the City Health Dashboard .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|11 hr
|Baybeh
|8,037
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec 20
|Carol
|2
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Dec '16
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|5
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Dec '16
|cosmo
|6
|City sees increase in millennial population
|Nov '16
|Doesntmatterdoe
|2
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Dutchess
|50
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC