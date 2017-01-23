Ex-MCC field trip attendees plead gui...

Ex-MCC field trip attendees plead guilty to stealing dinosaur bones

14 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Four former McLennan Community College field trip attendees have pleaded guilty to their roles in stealing 60 pounds of dinosaur bones from a site in southern Utah near Hanksville-Burpee Dinosaur Quarry, according to the Associated Press. In April, authorities said bones were taken in 2015 after five people slipped away from a sanctioned dig and took a dinosaur limb and other fragments that are millions of years old and estimated to be worth more than $2,500.

