Ex-Baylor officer says in suit school retaliated against her

A former financial aid officer at Baylor is suing the university claiming it fired her in retaliation after she sought to reinstate a football player's scholarship. Lyn Kinyon filed the federal lawsuit Wednesday in Waco, arguing Baylor violated federal Title IX protections when she was fired last year.

