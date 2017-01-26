Ex-Baylor officer says in suit school retaliated against her
A former financial aid officer at Baylor is suing the university claiming it fired her in retaliation after she sought to reinstate a football player's scholarship. Lyn Kinyon filed the federal lawsuit Wednesday in Waco, arguing Baylor violated federal Title IX protections when she was fired last year.
