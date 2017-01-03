EDITORIAL: We welcome long-overdue city infrastructure repairs, replacements

For those folks who saw only the part about city of Waco water rates going up Jan. 1, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver's accompanying explanation in a New Year's Day column about the massive overhauling and replacing of city infrastructure is critical to understanding what exactly we're all funding: "Many of the structures, pipes and mechanical pumps that are vital to our way of life are more than 100 years old and struggling to meet 21st-century demands. To keep up with the region's growth, these systems need to be replaced and brought up to modern standards."

