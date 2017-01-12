EDITORIAL: Some Italian food for thought

If anyone wants to be part of the solution to chronic poverty in our community, taking part in a spaghetti dinner at Poppa Rollo's Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive, on Jan. 24 sure seems a joyous way to do so. Restaurateur and longtime educator Mary Duty is overseeing this fundraiser for Pack of Hope, a nonprofit whose mission is ensuring that our neediest students have nourishment at home during the weekends.

