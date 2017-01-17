EDITORIAL: Really interested in what Waco thinks, Mr. President? Here's a starting list
Two days before the inauguration of President Donald Trump, MSNBC's indomitable Chris Matthews asked Trump surrogate Steve Cortes about the political wisdom of Trump's tweet-storm condemning civil rights icon John Lewis, which only further aggravated racial tensions. Cortes explained that, whatever else, Trump voters relish Trump's combativeness: "The reason people rallied to his fierceness [on the 2016 campaign trail] is because we have a rigged crony system right now which works very well for the people over in Davos [site of moneyed elites gathered for the World Economic Forum], it works very well for Washington, D.C.," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|I lived to tell t...
|8,043
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|7 hr
|BillH
|144
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|18 hr
|Part McShartz
|1,052
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Fri
|Mike
|6
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Fri
|Mike
|7
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec '16
|Carol
|2
|City sees increase in millennial population
|Nov '16
|Doesntmatterdoe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC