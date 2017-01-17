EDITORIAL: Really interested in what ...

EDITORIAL: Really interested in what Waco thinks, Mr. President? Here's a starting list

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Two days before the inauguration of President Donald Trump, MSNBC's indomitable Chris Matthews asked Trump surrogate Steve Cortes about the political wisdom of Trump's tweet-storm condemning civil rights icon John Lewis, which only further aggravated racial tensions. Cortes explained that, whatever else, Trump voters relish Trump's combativeness: "The reason people rallied to his fierceness [on the 2016 campaign trail] is because we have a rigged crony system right now which works very well for the people over in Davos [site of moneyed elites gathered for the World Economic Forum], it works very well for Washington, D.C.," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 6 hr I lived to tell t... 8,043
News Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08) 7 hr BillH 144
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 18 hr Part McShartz 1,052
To All You Trump Supporters Fri Mike 6
News Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ... Fri Mike 7
Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11) Dec '16 Carol 2
News City sees increase in millennial population Nov '16 Doesntmatterdoe 2
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,061 • Total comments across all topics: 278,120,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC