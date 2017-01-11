Dr Pepper Museum to home the Free Enterprise Hall of Fame

The Dr Pepper Museum, alongside the Free Enterprise Institute, has announced the creation of the Free Enterprise Hall of Fame. It will reside on the third floor of the Dr Pepper Museum's original building, at 300 S 5th St. The initiative aims to honor leaders in the free enterprise economic system by establishing them as members of a prestigious group, to better merit recognition for their business contributions.

