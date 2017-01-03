Different Broadway show' comes to Waco Symphony

Those who enjoyed the Waco Symphony Orchestra's "Bravo Broadway" pops concert three years ago will find its spinoff a little faster and louder, but likely as much fun. "BroadwayRocks!" features the WSO backing three singing actors - Christiane Noll, LaKisha Jones and Rob Evan - in a Jan. 12 program drawn from Broadway shows, pop hits and the place where those two overlap.

