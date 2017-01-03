Demise of I-35 pedestrian bridge a co...

Demise of I-35 pedestrian bridge a concern as area across from Baylor booms

The pedestrian bridge that connects Baylor with South 8th street will go away with the Interstate 35 expansion project, cutting off an increasingly busy pedestrian connection between Baylor and the new cluster of restaurants and student housing on the other side. Hannah Foster and Dustin Flores, Baylor students who both work and live at West Campus Lofts, walk across the Interstate 35 footbridge, which is slated for demolition.

