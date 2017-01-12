Couple's premature twins reunited after months apart
Emilie and Jason Downing's twins, Brooklyn and Cooper, were born in March 2016, just 24 weeks into their term. But after spending months in hospitals in separate cities, they and their parents are finally home together in Leroy, Texas.
