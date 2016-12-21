Cotillion Club presents 12 debutantes...

Cotillion Club presents 12 debutantes at annual ball

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Twelve debutantes dressed in traditional gowns and carrying bouquets of red roses were presented to society on Tuesday, Dec., 27 at Texarkana Country Club. Fred Norton, Jr., master of ceremonies, introduced each young lady as she stepped from the dais.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 10 hr Baybeh 7,940
Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11) Dec 20 Carol 2
To All You Trump Supporters Dec 14 Lucille Ball Gag ... 5
News Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ... Dec 14 cosmo 6
News City sees increase in millennial population Nov '16 Doesntmatterdoe 2
What is Waco like? (Mar '09) Nov '16 Dutchess 50
We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09) Nov '16 SUZY Q 41
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,596 • Total comments across all topics: 277,555,415

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC