Companies donate to Elm Mott Fire & Rescue
Flint Hills Resources and Koch Pipeline Co. have awarded $1,000 to Elm Mott Fire and Rescue in McLennan County for a new building through the 2016 Helping Heroes program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
