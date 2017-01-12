Church roof construction continues despite high winds
Construction workers in Waco continued their work on the Austin Avenue United Methodist Church roof today despite today's windy weather. Workers from Trig General Contractors climbed the 50 foot building to give the roof it's first shingling in over 100 years.
