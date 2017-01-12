Chipping of the Green recycles Christmas trees
City of Waco parks and recreation workers collect Christmas trees for recycling during the annual Chipping of the Green event Saturday at the Paul Tyson Field parking lot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|59 min
|Steven Spencer
|7,998
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Willie Granville
|1,025
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec 20
|Carol
|2
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|5
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Dec 14
|cosmo
|6
|City sees increase in millennial population
|Nov '16
|Doesntmatterdoe
|2
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Dutchess
|50
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC