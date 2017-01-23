Chip Gaines to get his own store at Magnolia Market
New additions are coming to the Silos in Waco! Two additional stores are being added into the silos, according to the Dallas Morning News. There is also a FedEx kiosk that has opened in the Magnolia market so visitors can easily ship home their purchases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|BTW
|1,063
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|20 hr
|Baybeh
|8,079
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Jan 22
|Inquisitor
|13
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|Jan 21
|BillH
|144
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Jan 20
|Mike
|6
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec '16
|Carol
|2
|City sees increase in millennial population
|Nov '16
|Doesntmatterdoe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC