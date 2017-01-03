Chilly weather, possible flurries exp...

Chilly weather, possible flurries expected

10 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Members of the University of Texas rowing team took advantage of balmy temperatures in Waco Thursday as they practiced on the Bravos River, just one day before a bout of winter weather is expected to sweep through Central Texas. Friday's high temperature is expected to be 29 degrees, with low's Friday night into Saturday morning falling to 18 degrees, Fort Worth-based National Weather Service meteorologist Juan Hernandez said.

