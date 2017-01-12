Bolted + Brine fest mixes Waco artisans of different trades for an intro
Ashley Jepsen admits that Bolted + Brine, the Friday night pop-up arts fest showcasing Waco-connected artists and musicians, has an unusual name, but there's a meaning to it all. Bolted suggests lighting bolts, which reminds her of God's leadership and power, while brine, in a culinary use, adds flavor to whatever is soaked in it, she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|Baybeh
|7,994
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|Analyst
|1,017
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec 20
|Carol
|2
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|5
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Dec 14
|cosmo
|6
|City sees increase in millennial population
|Nov '16
|Doesntmatterdoe
|2
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Dutchess
|50
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC