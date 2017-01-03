Arts 2017: Waco's cultural lineup in film, art, stage, music

The new year will see the debut of the Deep in the Heart Film Festival at the Waco Hippodrome, organized by video and film producers Samuel Thomas and Louis Hunter. Creative Waco director Fiona Bond , seen with the Waco Civic Theatre's flapper-costumed Erin Shephard at last year's Waco Downtown Cultural District letter of intent ceremony, says 2017 will see the new district taking shape.

