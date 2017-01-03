Allergan continues to acquire companies

Allergan, the Ireland-based pharmaceutical giant with a plant in Waco scheduled to receive a $200 million expansion, continued a multimonth spending spree on Monday by announcing deals with smaller companies pursuing treatments for neurological disorders and diseases of the digestive tract. The company last year broke ground on a 322,000-square-foot addition to its Waco facility at 8301 Mars Drive, a move aimed at increasing manufacturing space that could create 100 full-time jobs in the near future and eventually 250 more when production approaches capacity.

