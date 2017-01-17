Aggravated robbery arrest warrant issued for Parrish Cobb, a former La Vega star, current OU Sooner

An arrest warrant for former La Vega High School and current University of Oklahoma cornerback Parrish Cobb was issued Tuesday on an aggravated robbery charge with a possible connection to a string of armed robberies in Waco and Bellmead within the last two weeks, authorities and Cobb's lawyer confirmed Tuesday. Cobb, 19, was named in the warrant identifying him as a suspect in a Jan. 10 Bellmead armed robbery, confirmed Cobb's attorney, John Lewis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.