Aggravated robbery arrest warrant issued for former La Vega star, current OU Sooner Cobb
An arrest warrant for former La Vega High School and current University of Oklahoma cornerback Parrish Cobb was issued Tuesday on an aggravated robbery charge with a possible connection to a string of armed robberies in Waco and Bellmead within the last two weeks, authorities and Cobb's lawyer confirmed Tuesday. Cobb, 19, was named in the warrant identifying him as a suspect in a Jan. 10 Bellmead armed robbery, confirmed Cobb's attorney, John Lewis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|Baybeh
|8,037
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|17 hr
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec 20
|Carol
|2
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Dec '16
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|5
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Dec '16
|cosmo
|6
|City sees increase in millennial population
|Nov '16
|Doesntmatterdoe
|2
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Dutchess
|50
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC