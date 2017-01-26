After new rape lawsuit, Baylor says m...

After new rape lawsuit, Baylor says made 'great progress'

Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A former Baylor University student who says she was raped by two football players filed a federal lawsuit Friday against the school that alleges there were dozens more assaults of women involving other players. The lawsuit by the student, who is listed in the documents only as "Elizabeth Doe," alleges at least 52 rapes by more than 30 football players over a four-year period.

