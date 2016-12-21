Weekend brunch a growing downtown Wac...

Weekend brunch a growing downtown Waco attraction

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Olive Branch owner Leah Stewart shows off a brunch specialty of Bananas Foster Stuffed French Toast served with bacon and eggs. Weekend mornings were once quiet times for downtown Waco restaurants, but a growing number of loft and apartment dwellers combined with an influx of shoppers drawn to Magnolia Market at the Silos and other downtown shops and stores have put a new meal on their menus: brunch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 20 hr Baybeh 7,926
Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11) Dec 20 Carol 2
To All You Trump Supporters Dec 14 Lucille Ball Gag ... 5
News Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ... Dec 14 cosmo 6
News City sees increase in millennial population Nov 23 Doesntmatterdoe 2
What is Waco like? (Mar '09) Nov '16 Dutchess 50
We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09) Nov '16 SUZY Q 41
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,090 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,690

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC