Waco public radio station KWBU updates 2017 schedule
The New Year brings a change in programming for Waco public radio station KWBU-FM , with long-running "Prairie Home Companion" saying goodbye; the addition of new ones covering podcasts, news, and short stories; and a shift in rebroadcast dates for others. The Americana variety show "Prairie Home Companion" with host Chris Thile, who replaced retiring host Garrison Keillor this fall, leaves the KWBU schedule after Saturday with two programs replacing it beginning Jan. 7, "Podcast Playlist," a weekly sampling of notable podcasts, at 5 p.m. Saturday, followed by "Live Wire!," a variety show hosted by former "Wait, Wait .
