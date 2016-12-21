Waco man indicted in October shooting death

A Waco man arrested in the Oct. 6 shooting death of a 20-year-old man in a South Waco vacant lot was indicted Tuesday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Tyrell Jordan Dever, 26, for murder in the death of Frederick Clark, who police say was shot multiple times while sitting in a vacant lot near South Ninth Street and Garrett Avenue.

