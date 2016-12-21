Waco City Council confirms Holt as police chief
Last week, Waco City Manager Dale Fisseler recommended Assistant Chief Ryan Holt to the position of Police Chief at Waco PD. During the meeting, Holt thanked his family and told the city council the department will continue to work as a team to serve the community, under his leadership.
