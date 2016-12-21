Waco-area news briefs: Dec. 31, 2016
Cabaret Dance Club is sponsoring a New Year's Eve ballroom dance from 8:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. The event will feature Ranger-led 1.5- and 3-mile hikes at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The 3-mile hikes will be conducted at a brisker pace than the 1.5-mile hikes. Guests should arrive 30 minutes early to check in at park headquarters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|14 hr
|I lived to tell t...
|7,932
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec 20
|Carol
|2
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|5
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Dec 14
|cosmo
|6
|City sees increase in millennial population
|Nov '16
|Doesntmatterdoe
|2
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Dutchess
|50
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Nov '16
|SUZY Q
|41
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC