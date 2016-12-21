Waco-area news briefs: Dec. 29, 2016
City of Waco residents can recycle their Christmas trees by placing them at their curbside on their normal garbage pickup day during green waste weeks. Trees also can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the Cobbs Drive Convenience Center, 2021 N. 44th St. The Center will be closed Saturday for New Year's Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Tue
|Steven Spencer
|7,927
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec 20
|Carol
|2
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Dec 14
|Lucille Ball Gag ...
|5
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Dec 14
|cosmo
|6
|City sees increase in millennial population
|Nov '16
|Doesntmatterdoe
|2
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Dutchess
|50
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Nov '16
|SUZY Q
|41
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC