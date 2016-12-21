Waco-area news briefs: Dec. 29, 2016

City of Waco residents can recycle their Christmas trees by placing them at their curbside on their normal garbage pickup day during green waste weeks. Trees also can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the Cobbs Drive Convenience Center, 2021 N. 44th St. The Center will be closed Saturday for New Year's Day.

