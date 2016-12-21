Waco-area news briefs: Dec. 28, 2016
The Woodway Youth Commission and the Waco Striders are sponsoring the annual Bound for the Brave 5K and 10K runs at 9 a.m. Jan. 28 starting at the Woodway Family Center. In conjunction with the Ram Texas Circuit Finals Rodeo, the Extraco Events Center board of directors and staff will host a "Rustics & Rhinestones" Ladies Luncheon and Style Show at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Creative Arts Building at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd. Robin Armstrong, Republican National Committeeman for Texas, will speak at a McLennan County Republican Women luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 10 in Brazos Room C of the Waco Hilton, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
