Waco-area news briefs: Dec. 26, 2016

The Greater Waco Chamber's First Pitch Luncheon will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 1 at Baylor University's Ferrell Center. The luncheon also will include season previews from Baylor University baseball coach Steve Rodriguez, Baylor softball coach Glenn Moore and McLennan Community College baseball coach Mitch Thompson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.